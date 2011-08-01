Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy smiling black medical worker with plaster on arm after getting vaccinated holding phone with white empty screen for mock up in hand, showing close up to camera, isolated white studio background
portrait of young african nurse using tablet pc
healthcare, technology and medicine concept - smiling female african american doctor or nurse with stethoscope and tablet pc computer
healthcare, technology and medicine concept - smiling female african american doctor or nurse with stethoscope and tablet pc computer
Female doctor with stethoscope and uniform, healthcare professional, studio shot isolated
pretty african american medical worker with tablet computer
Smiling female physician in uniform operating tablet device.
Portrait of a nurse standing in a hospital. Portrait of a young nurse-doctor. Portrait of a happy nurse making a house visit and looking at the camera smiling

See more

1931549027

See more

1931549027

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126239043

Item ID: 2126239043

Happy smiling black medical worker with plaster on arm after getting vaccinated holding phone with white empty screen for mock up in hand, showing close up to camera, isolated white studio background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio