Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy smiling happy asian senior mature woman in casual showing blank smartphone screen while looking at the camera isolated over red background. Using phone.
lovely, smart woman showing black touch pad of tablet
young woman holding tablet computer
Portrait of attractive positive lady hands hold tablet demonstrate display isolated on grey color background
Happy woman presenting her tablet while smiling
Beautiful caucasian business woman with tablet. Isolated on white.
Attractive smart girl is making a presentation
Doctor smiling and showing tablet

See more

330227729

See more

330227729

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128154891

Item ID: 2128154891

Happy smiling happy asian senior mature woman in casual showing blank smartphone screen while looking at the camera isolated over red background. Using phone.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Ksu Tumanova