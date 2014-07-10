Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy senior friends standing in the group celebrating together in empty white room full of colorful confetti
Group of elderly family members laughing together at a birthday party with colorful balloons
Senior people dancing t the birthday party
Senior married couples dancing together at the party
Enthusiastic elderly people with colorful balloons celebrating friend's birthday
Diverse Kids Studio Portrait Concept
Group of elderly childhood friends posing for a photo together, meeting again after many years
portrait of happy children skipping together with jumping rope on urban playground.

See more

1829472359

See more

1829472359

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131257637

Item ID: 2131257637

Happy senior friends standing in the group celebrating together in empty white room full of colorful confetti

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photographee.eu

Photographee.eu