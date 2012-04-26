Images

Image
happy senior couple holding hands. hands of man and woman hold each other. romance and love and support in elderly family. faceless husband and wife travel together in nature. people countryside life
Man washes his hand under the faucet in the garden
Lovers couple holding hands in a spring blooming garden. Ring on the girl's finger, engagement.
man and woman holding each other's hands, close-up, in nature, outdoors, hugs, tenderness
Two hands together climbing waterfall
Hands of young couple in a spring blooming garden at engagement. Ring on the finger of girl.
Couple love. Couple in love.

2130400520

Item ID: 2130400520

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ksenia Shestakova

Ksenia Shestakova