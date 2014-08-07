Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
happy schoolgirl with copybook. teen girl with notebook. back to school. child with apple lunch
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8707 × 5504 pixels • 29 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 632 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG