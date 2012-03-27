Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy plus size european millennial lady in sportswear with towel in headphones with bottle of water show thumb up on violet background, studio. Health care, device, motivation, diet and weight loss
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6168 × 4228 pixels • 20.6 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 685 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG