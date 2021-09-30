Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089628281
Happy peaceful beautiful woman resting in comfortable armchair with closed eyes, relaxing, dreaming, enjoying leisure at home, taking deep breath of fresh air for stress relief, calmness
f
By fizkes
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
air conditionerbreath takebusiness pausecarefree chillcomfort sleepcomfortable sleepycomfy armchaircontrol emotioncozy apartmentdeep breathedream closeddrowse pleasantemotional wellbeingenjoying freshfree restinggirl asleepgood practicehappy musicharmony balancehealth carehome sereneimagine housekeep silencelazy eyeleisure lifestyleliving alonelounge furnituremental breakmillennial homeownermindful listeningmindfulness meditationnap roomoffice daydreampeace tranquilpeaceful mindrecreation leanreduce feelrelax wellnessreload chilloutsatisfaction smilesatisfied personsitting quietstress reliefstretch calmthinking backtranquility womanvisualization serenityweekend relaxedyoung female
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist