Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083114678
Happy New Year's, Christmas set of numbers 2022, gingerbread man in face mask from ginger biscuits glazed sugar icing decoration on red background, seasonal pandemic winter holiday banner
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022actualanniversarybakerybiscuitcardcelebrationchristmascinnamonconceptualcookcookiescoronaviruscovid-19decemberdecorationdessertfacefestivefoodfunnygingerbreadglazedgreetinghandmadehappyholidayhomehomelyhomemadeicingmanmaskmerryminimalnewnormalnumberpandemicredseasonself-isolationstaysugarsweettraditionaltrendywinterxmasyear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist