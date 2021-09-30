Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082138034
Happy New Year banner. Congratulations 2022. Girl wishes happy new year. Large phone in hands of woman. Happy New Year logo on yellow. Woman in santa hat smiles. 2022 digits in phone
United States
F
By FOTOGRIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022advertisementappapplicationbigbig phonecelebratecell phonecellphonechristmascontenteddevicedigitaldigitsdisplayelectronicfemalefestivegadgetgirlhappyhappy new yearholidayinternetjoyfuljumpingladymessagemobilemodernnewnew yearonlinephonescarfscreenshowingsmartphonesmilestudiotechnologytelephonetouchscreenwebsitewintrywomanxmasyearyellowyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist