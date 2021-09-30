Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083389451
Happy new year 2022 industrial concept. new year background concept, forklift carrying box wooden cubes to complete 2022 text.
M
By Molas Photos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20212022abstractbackgroundbannerbluebusinesscalendarcardcargocelebratecelebrationchangeconceptconstructiondecemberdecorationdeliveryfestivalfireworksforkliftgreetinggreetingshappyhappy new yearholidayideaindustrialindustryinformationinvitationjanuarymodernnew yearnumberpartyposterseasonstrategysuccesssymboltechnologytemplatetransportationtruckvisionwhitewinterwoodenyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist