Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090404222
Happy New Year 2022 celebration. Gold balloons in form of numbers with shiny bokeh lights on festive. Toning in Very Peri color, trendy creative design in color of 2022, banner
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
l
By lara-sh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022airballonsballoonbannerbokehcalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchristmascolorcongratulationcongratulationscreativedaydecemberdecordecorationdesignevefestivefoilfoil balloongiftglitterglossygoldgoldengreetinghappy new yearheliumholidaymetalmetallicnewnew yearnumberpartyshapeshineshinysparklesymboltoningtrendyvery perivery peri colorxmasyear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist