Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097074752
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting,diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation in modern office.
F
By Fit Ztudio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activitybusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancelebrationcoffeecoffee cupcollaborationcolleaguecolleaguescommunicationcompanycomputercooperationcorporatedancediscussionentrepreneurethnicfungirlgrouphappyjoblifestylemanmeetingmenmodernnegotiatenoteofficepartypeoplepersonportraitprojectrelaxrelaxationroomseminarstrategysuccessteamteamworktogetherwomanworkworkplaceyoung
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist