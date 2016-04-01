Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Mother young woman and baby girl little daughter having fun in room at home on hard light
two cute sisters at home interior playing, little happy smiling
Mother with her child eating together and have a fun
girl in a white shirt and blue skirt with a baby brother in a white shirt and jeans sitting next to the fireplace on the floor and play with two goslings. A family
girl in a white shirt and blue skirt with a baby brother in a white shirt and jeans sitting next to the fireplace on the floor and play with chicks
child girl cleaning her room and organize wooden toys into knitted storage bag. Housework and help concept
Young woman with credit card shopping online at home
young mother and her son play and reading a book on sofa, lifestyle, real interior

See more

650142127

See more

650142127

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129746121

Item ID: 2129746121

Happy Mother young woman and baby girl little daughter having fun in room at home on hard light

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Galina Zhigalova

Galina Zhigalova