Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy middle eastern millennial guy wearing eyeglasses having phone conversation with someone on beige studio background, sharing exciting news and smiling, panorama with copy space
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7964 × 4480 pixels • 26.5 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG