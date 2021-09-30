Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092761073
Happy man in a sterile face mask to escape from the covid-19 coronavirus during the quarantine pandemic, showing his thumb at the top on a dark background
A
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementadultapprovebackgroundbluebusinesscaucasiancheerfulconfidentdiseaseepidemicexecutivefingerflugesturegesturinggoodguyhandhandsomehappyhealth carelikemalemanmaskmedicalmedicineokpandemicpersonportraitpositiveprofessionalprotectionprotectivesafetysatisfactionshowingsignsmilesuccesssuccessfulsuitthumbthumb upupviruswhiteyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist