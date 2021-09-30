Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095539625
Happy man is making christmas gift to his beloved woman. Woman is surprised and excited after opening received gift box. Concept of holidays, romance, surprise, xmas. Holiday miracle. Merry Christmas.
UKRAINE
m
By mpohodzhay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20222023boxcelebrationchristmaschristmas timechristmas treecoupledecemberdecorationdecorationse-commerceevefamilyfemalefestivegiftgift boxhappyhappy new yearholidayhomehousejoyjoyfullovemanmerrymerry christmasnew yearnightnoelonline shoppingopeningpresentpresent boxromancesantasittingsmilesurprisesurprisedsweettraditionalwinterwomanx masx-masxmas
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist