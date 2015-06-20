Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Little Girl Playing with a Hen in the Countryside. Little child learning about domestic birds and rural lifestyle
Portrait of Lovely Boy Watering Plants Outdoors
Boy is feeding the dog
Charity volunteer picks up litter in forest, caring for nature. Spring cleaning in park, outdoor trash and rubbish.
mature woman gives a sign to her labrador retriever in a hay field
Little blonde girl playing with a puppy outdoors, in a park.
Two little girl feeding chickens
Cute handsome boy teen with blue eyes playing outdoor amazing white pink labrador retriever puppy enjoying summer sunny day vacation weekend with full happyness.Happy smiling kid with best friend

See more

712811680

See more

712811680

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125210112

Item ID: 2125210112

Happy Little Girl Playing with a Hen in the Countryside. Little child learning about domestic birds and rural lifestyle

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nicoleta Ionescu

Nicoleta Ionescu