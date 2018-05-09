Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
a happy little girl with long dark hair holds a bouquet of pink tulips in her hands and smiles looking at the camera, happy Easter, birthday, mother's day
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
9659 × 3326 pixels • 32.2 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 344 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 172 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG