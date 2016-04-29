Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a happy little girl is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush on a blue isolated background.
Young little caucasian kid with blue eyes wearing nautical striped shirt over pink background smiling with hands on chest with closed eyes and grateful gesture on face. Health concept.
Cute little boy on blue background
portrait of a happy kid smiling and having fun
A girl is holding a popular toy fidget spinner in her hands
Cute little girl with doll on blue background.
Little Boy Folding Arms Smiling
Young little caucasian kid with blue eyes wearing nautical striped shirt over pink background smiling with happy face looking and pointing to the side with thumb up.

See more

1662250234

See more

1662250234

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129422853

Item ID: 2129422853

a happy little girl is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush on a blue isolated background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4355 × 2755 pixels • 14.5 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 633 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova