Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy little boy is having fun on a rope swing which he has found while having rest outside city. Active leisure time with children.
Little boy having a ball on a swing in the park
Young lady relaxing on a green meadow after cycling. Focus on a face
Young beautiful woman meditates on a summer day in the park. Idea and concept of calm in a busy city and a healthy lifestyle, stretching and preparing for a run in the park
Young beautiful woman meditates on a summer day in the park. Idea and concept of calm in a busy city and a healthy lifestyle, stretching and preparing for a run in the park
Young pretty female exercising in fitness club (yoga, pilates, woman)
Young woman practicing yoga in the park,Yoga-Salamba Sarvangasana/Supported Shoulderstand
Young caucasian woman doing yoga exercises in summer city park.

See more

1752094343

See more

1752094343

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132509409

Item ID: 2132509409

Happy little boy is having fun on a rope swing which he has found while having rest outside city. Active leisure time with children.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pavel Kobysh

Pavel Kobysh