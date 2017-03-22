Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy joyful satisfied family of woman, man and infant baby lying in white bedspread. Family day, toddler development
portrait of mother with her daughters
portrait of mother with her daughters
portrait of mother with her daughters
Portrait of mother with two daughters in the white room in the same pink pajamas, family look
Happy women generation portrait
brunette woman lying on sofa and talking by cell phone
Happy women generation portrait

See more

607960085

See more

607960085

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138014543

Item ID: 2138014543

Happy joyful satisfied family of woman, man and infant baby lying in white bedspread. Family day, toddler development

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tativophotos

tativophotos