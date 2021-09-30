Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087925403
Happy joyful multiethnic family with kids cooking together on Christmas day in kitchen. Grandmother, mother and multiracial children baking traditional xmas meal and laughing. Winter holidays at home
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african americanafroapronbakingbiracialbiscuitboycakecelebrationchildchildrenchristmascookiescookingdoughevefamilyflourgingerbreadgirlgrandmothergrandparentgrandson granddaughterhappyhelpholidayhomehomemadeingredientkidkitchenlittlemakemerrymothermultiethnicmultiracialnew yearparentpastrypreparationpreparingselective focussiblingsson daughtersweettabletogethertraditionalwinter
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist