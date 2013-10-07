Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy female traveler resting on top of mountain under blue sky with sunlight on sunny winter day, travel vacation, mountain landscape background.
Happy female traveler resting on top of mountain under blue sky with sunlight on sunny winter day, travel vacation, mountain landscape background.
Walk in winter. Young happy people, a guy with a girl, stroll through the snow-covered field. Honeymoon. Love story.
girl and winter
Labrador retriever dog for a walk with its owner man in the winter outdoors doing jogging sport
Training a siberian husky dog outdoors in winter.The trainer and his dog run on a forest footpath.
boy and girl in warm clothes on a background of trees
Snowfall in the forest, a frozen girl makes her way through the blizzard, very cold, snowy trees, frosty evening, a desperate woman trying to get out of the blizzard, covering her face with her hands

See more

1535935100

See more

1535935100

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127431078

Item ID: 2127431078

Happy female traveler resting on top of mountain under blue sky with sunlight on sunny winter day, travel vacation, mountain landscape background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2801 pixels • 13.3 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Yurlov

Andrey Yurlov