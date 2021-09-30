Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090045548
Happy family. Two little sisters in white turtlenecks smile and hug each other on a grey background at studio. Happy childhood.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulberetblondecarecarefreecaucasianchildchildhoodchildrenclassicalclothescutedaughterseducationembraceemotionalfair-hairedfamilyfemalefriendlyfriendsgirlsgreyhappinesshappyhealthhealthcarehealthyhuginteractionjoykidslifelightlittlelovelovelynaturalpeoplepuresistersskirtsmilingstudiosweatersweettogetherturtleneckwhite
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist