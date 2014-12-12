Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy family tourists couple visits Ain (Eye) DUBAI - One of the largest Ferris Wheels in the World, located on Bluewaters island. Top tourists attractions in the United Arab Emirates
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG