Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy family taking pictures in forest. Mother and son with modern cameras lying on ground, holding cameras, looking at something. Parenting, family, leisure concept
Gorgeous urban girl photographer sitting at city street, using camera.
very happy young girl in a hat makes photo on camera outdoors
Portrait of a beautiful stylish cheerful young blonde photographer wearing glasses and a cap with makeup holding a reflex camera in her hands in autumn park
Attractive young woman taking photographs with an SLR
Young woman having fun with camera making photos at green park
Trendy stunning brunette taking photos of model with vintage camera
blond young girl holding camera in hands and photographing in the city

See more

1875600505

See more

1875600505

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137729135

Item ID: 2137729135

Happy family taking pictures in forest. Mother and son with modern cameras lying on ground, holding cameras, looking at something. Parenting, family, leisure concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KAMPUS

KAMPUS