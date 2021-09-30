Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087813533
Happy family with kids cooking together on Christmas day in cozy home kitchen, little children making dough for xmas cookies with mother and grandmother, enjoying preparation of holiday food
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apronbakingbiscuitcelebratecelebrationchildrenchristmascookiecookingdecorationdessertdoughelderlyevefamilyfestiveflourgingerbreadgirl boygrandmothergrannyhappyhelpholidayhomehomemadehousejoykidkitchenmakingmerrymothernew yearpastrypreparationpreparingseasonselective focusseniorsiblingssweettogethertraditiontraditionalwinterwomanxmasyoung
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist