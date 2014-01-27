Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy family father and child son on a winter walk outdoors smiling and looking at something. Kid and his father wearing similar red hats. Family having fun, playing at winter walk outdoors.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6240 × 4192 pixels • 20.8 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 672 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG