Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
happy family of dad and son use laptop for lesson listen music in headphones in park, happiness.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8256 × 4928 pixels • 27.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 597 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 299 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG