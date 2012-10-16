Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy emotional young woman with dark long hair in grey knitted swaeter on white background isolated
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5870 × 4000 pixels • 19.6 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 681 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG