Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy Easter. Postcard with Easter cookies or gingerbread and beautiful flowers on light green background. Top view with space for your greetings.
Formats
6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG