Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy Easter lettering and bunnies from pebbles on craft paper background. Ecological zero waste, eco friendly nature concept. Flatlay, lay out, top view.
Formats
3450 × 3451 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG