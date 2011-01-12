Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy easter. Decorative wooden eggs and funny bunnys on grey background. Festive decoration. Postcard with copy space for text. Holiday concept.
Formats
5906 × 3344 pixels • 19.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 566 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG