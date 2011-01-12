Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy easter. Decorative wooden eggs and funny bunnys on grey background. Festive decoration. Postcard with copy space for text. Holiday concept.
Edit
Fireplace with beautiful blue decorations in room
Place setting for Easter close up
Easter still life
Eggs carton. Minimal concept. Minimal background. Creative concept design.
An Easter egg and pink alarm clock in a protective face medical mask and Easter Bunny, a concept of Easter during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic
Beautiful Easter Greetings Greeting Card With Easter Bunny From Light Blue Porcelain In Pastel Shades And Landscape Format
Easter concept. cheerful Easter bunnies and a bouquet of pink tulips on a white wooden background. copy space

See more

792250192

See more

792250192

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140131945

Item ID: 2140131945

Happy easter. Decorative wooden eggs and funny bunnys on grey background. Festive decoration. Postcard with copy space for text. Holiday concept.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3344 pixels • 19.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 566 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yermakova Iryna

Yermakova Iryna