Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Easter colorful flatlay. Colorful sugared and chocolate Easter eggs, sugar glazed cookies with festive holiday ribbon on light green background top view copy space
Edit
Floral abstract background (vector)
Floral abstract background
easter background with flowers and eggs
Design with colorful flowers on a green background place for your text
A digitally painted watercolour style butterfly page border.
Woman holding dish on spring decoration background. Easter concept. Flat lay, top view
Festive Background with Colorful Bows. Cute Pattern for Postcard, Print, Banner or Poster. Little Pretty Bows For Party Decoration, Wedding, Birthday or Anniversary Invitation. Vector

See more

779612908

See more

779612908

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140617751

Item ID: 2140617751

Happy Easter colorful flatlay. Colorful sugared and chocolate Easter eggs, sugar glazed cookies with festive holiday ribbon on light green background top view copy space

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rimma Bondarenko

Rimma Bondarenko