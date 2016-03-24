Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Easter Card. Old-fashioned colorful Easter eggs in a row on green grass. Striped and dotted vivid eggs in Retro style. Spring holiday backdrop with copy space.
Edit
Easter eggs on the grass
Easter eggs on grass background
Easter eggs on the grass
Beautiful Easter eggs on the grass. Clipping Path included. 3D render.
A collection of four foil covered easter eggs in a row on a perfect flat green lawn against a blue sky with white clouds
Easter banner, Easter colored eggs with drawings on the green grass in the spring garden, Easter celebration.
Easter eggs on the grass

See more

790367653

See more

790367653

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139485981

Item ID: 2139485981

Happy Easter Card. Old-fashioned colorful Easter eggs in a row on green grass. Striped and dotted vivid eggs in Retro style. Spring holiday backdrop with copy space.

Formats

  • 4697 × 3131 pixels • 15.7 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sasha Medvedeva

Sasha Medvedeva