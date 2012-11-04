Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Doctor's Day. Greeting Card. Close-up, view from above, nobody. Concept of preparation for a professional holidays. Congratulations for loved ones, relatives, friends and colleagues
concept time health check up on white background
Selective focus image of stethoscope with Medical Fraud wording on a wooden background. Medical concept
the text PUBLIC HEALTH is In the notebook, stethoscope. healthcare. medical concept
Top view of stethoscope and notebook written with text MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS over red background.
coronavirus vaccine vial in healthcare medical background
A white measuring tape with a note saying success on a blue background, measuring success
HEALTH CARE wording on notebook with red heart and stethoscope, health medical technology information concepts

See more

561683779

See more

561683779

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130399248

Item ID: 2130399248

Happy Doctor's Day. Greeting Card. Close-up, view from above, nobody. Concept of preparation for a professional holidays. Congratulations for loved ones, relatives, friends and colleagues

Formats

  • 4377 × 3283 pixels • 14.6 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SvetikovaV

SvetikovaV