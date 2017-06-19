Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
happy coworkers discuss project strategy by looking and pointing at laptop pc computer monitor screen. multiethnic business team in the office. confident mature asian man explaining young female
Demonstration of a paint color matching system
young multiethnics business team of software developers working together using laptop computer while writing programming code at modern startup office
Adults are buying in center of household appliances the plate with oven for house.
Young couple in consumer electronics store looking at latest laptop, television and photo camera
Businessmen trading stocks online. Stock brokers looking at graphs, indexes and numbers on multiple computer screens. Colleagues in discussion in traders office. Business success concept.
portrait of a looking at mosaic samples
car dealer showing automobile to blonde woman in car showroom

See more

1372111031

See more

1372111031

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133488727

Item ID: 2133488727

happy coworkers discuss project strategy by looking and pointing at laptop pc computer monitor screen. multiethnic business team in the office. confident mature asian man explaining young female

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman