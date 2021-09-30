Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095237699
Happy couple preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young couple decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
UKRAINE
m
By mpohodzhay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022activityadornment processbaubles merrybeautiful shinecelebrate togetherchristmas traditionchristmastimecouple engagedcouple joydecordecor accessoriesdecorationenjoyeventevent preparationfamilyfestive moodfun entertainmentgarlandgatheringglow sparklehappyhelperholdholidays decemberhome atmospherehouse indoorlife beautifullife timelifestylelovemagicmanmerryornate decoratedsmilespiritstylishtree baublestwinkle lightstwo personverticalwifewinter firx-masxmas
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist