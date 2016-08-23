Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy couple with laptop resting outdoors in a tree house, weekend away and remote office concept.
Couple making barbecue in nature
Young mother and daughter reading a book in the woods on a wooden bridge, the concept of a happy family life and family relations
Happy Asian senior couple or friends talking and drinking coffee or tea relaxing while using laptop computer,social network at garden or nursing home. Happy Retirement Senior Lifestyle Living Concept
Happy couple
Young couple in love eating pizza and chatting outside. Woman and man having romantic picnic at sunset. Lifestyle
Father and son spending time together in summer nature
Two women relaxing sitting peacefully on park bench. Asian mom and daughter tourist at Beijing summer palace enjoying quiet summer day traveling in China.

See more

1438479734

See more

1438479734

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123661026

Item ID: 2123661026

Happy couple with laptop resting outdoors in a tree house, weekend away and remote office concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Halfpoint

Halfpoint