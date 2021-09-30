Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094683476
Happy children in evening clothes pose merrily in the background of shiny gold foil curtains with disco balls in their hands. Kid's festive party. Children's fashion and holidays.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulboyscarnivalcaucasiancelebrationcheerfulchildchildhoodchildrenchristmasclothesdancingdisco ballsemotionaleventfashionfestivefoil curtainsfriendsfull lengthfungirlsglassesgoldengrouphappyholidayjoyfulkidslaughingmerrymodernnew yearpartypeopleportraitschoolschoolchildrenshinesmilingstudentsstylishsuitsurprisexmasyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist