Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy child girl in blue t-shirt and knitting wool hat is smiling while listening the voice from the other end of the line by the old style can phone
Portrait of a young girl in a red scarf , which cuts cable cutters
Young golfer Asian girl over isolated blue background
Young golfer Asian girl over isolated blue background
Woman construction worker builder structural engineerin in orange vest red hard helmet. Safety in industrial work. Studio shot
Teenager Russian girl isolated on beige background playing golf
Mid age Woman With Hot tea Wearing Winter Clothes on a white background
Young beautiful girl wearing sleep mask holding toothbrush celebrating achievement with happy smile and winner expression with raised hand

See more

1816730636

See more

1816730636

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126944472

Item ID: 2126944472

Happy child girl in blue t-shirt and knitting wool hat is smiling while listening the voice from the other end of the line by the old style can phone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5810 × 3873 pixels • 19.4 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

patpitchaya

patpitchaya