Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy cheerful smiling young adult man doing online shopping or e-shopping satisfied entrepreneur making online payment paying for service or goods while comfortably sitting on sofa at his home
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4004 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG