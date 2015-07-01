Images

Image
Happy carpenter working with carpentry tools - Smiling Hispanic man doing carpentry in a wood workshop - Man in his carpentry
senior asian man carpenter wearing glasses and headphone, measuring wood with ruler in workshop
Hard working carpenter cutting wooden plank
Carpenter working with plane in his studio
Working days of a professional carpenter in a home workshop, a craftsman at his workplace sawing wood
Carpenter sanding guitar neck in wood at workshop
Close up photoshot of male architect-engineer making a model of future house for young family. Man working in the office with miniature, drawings, blueprint. First home, industrial, building concept.
Joiner works on the machine with the wooden product manufacturing. The carpenter cuts the wood of various configurations on the machine tool

2137789097

Item ID: 2137789097

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fernanda_Reyes

Fernanda_Reyes