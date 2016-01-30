Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Happy business people signing contract outdoors. People communicating and discussing future projects. Toothy smiling man looking at red-haired woman.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG