Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy blonde girl enjoys moment of success, celebrates victory or great result, feels joyful, gains important goal or achievement, makes yes gesture, dressed in violet hoody. Positive emotions
young pretty woman pointing forward at camera with both fingers and angry expression, telling you to do your duty against pink background
young pretty woman smiling broadly looking happy, positive, confident and successful, with both thumbs up against pink background
young pretty woman feeling provocative, aggressive and obscene, flipping the middle finger, with a rebellious attitude against pink background
happy young woman celebrating victory
A joyful mature woman rejoices in a successful business. Isolated shot on a gray background.
bright picture of happy woman showing her palms
young blonde woman looking extremely happy and surprised, celebrating success, shouting and jumping against flat wall

See more

1613212273

See more

1613212273

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132044905

Item ID: 2132044905

Happy blonde girl enjoys moment of success, celebrates victory or great result, feels joyful, gains important goal or achievement, makes yes gesture, dressed in violet hoody. Positive emotions

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak