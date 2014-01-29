Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy beautiful young woman with a smile in a fashionable outfit with a white shirt, leather beige shoes and black trousers sits on a wooden chair.
Manual therapist stretching caucasian male patient pulling his arm. Sideview horizontal shot
Funny little ballerina waiting for lesson at home. Cute dancer relax before exercising. Practicing ballet or dance lessons at home, new normal concept. Little girl dreams of becoming a ballerina
Pretty young woman in the room
Cute young boy sitting on a stair chair against a grey studio background, smiling for the camera. Kids fashion store concept
The girl in glasses and a jacket stands against a white wall
businessman is sitting on his desk in a 3d rendered blue room
Pretty girl ballet dancer in a room practicing indoor

See more

1050793862

See more

1050793862

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131988963

Item ID: 2131988963

Happy beautiful young woman with a smile in a fashionable outfit with a white shirt, leather beige shoes and black trousers sits on a wooden chair.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3606 × 5409 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Tkachuk

Dmitry Tkachuk