Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy beautiful university student with book and backpack. Pretty young girl with candid cheerful face expression smiling at camera while standing in classroom
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5581 × 3630 pixels • 18.6 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG