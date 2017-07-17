Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Happy Asian woman traveler standing isolated on blue background, Tourist girl having cheerful holiday trip concept, Full body composition
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7656 × 5106 pixels • 25.5 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG