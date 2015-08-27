Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy Asian beautiful girl holding a water gun on pastel green mint color background. Girl plays water in Songkran festival. Thai New Year's national holiday.
A beautiful and bubbly teen girl in a joyful mood poses with lollipop with various looks isolated on blue background.
Beautiful little girl holds in bell pepper isolated on blue background
Happy beautiful little girl with toothbrush and sweet lolipops. Healthy teeth concept. Unhealthy food.
beautiful blonde woman very energetic, smiling and holding some colored balloons on blue background
Happy beautiful little girl with toothbrush and sweet lolipops. Healthy teeth concept. Unhealthy food.
Happy beautiful little girl with toothbrush and sweet lolipops. Healthy teeth concept. Unhealthy food.
Closeup portrait smiling young female, fitness woman, happy nutritionist holding, pointing at red apple isolated blue background. Healthy food choices. Positive face expressions, emotions, attitude

See more

189920678

See more

189920678

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132258455

Item ID: 2132258455

Happy Asian beautiful girl holding a water gun on pastel green mint color background. Girl plays water in Songkran festival. Thai New Year's national holiday.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ronnachai Palas

Ronnachai Palas