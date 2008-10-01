Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
HANNOVER, GERMANY - 1, OCTOBER 2008: 62nd IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) Commercial Vehicles, the world largest automotive fair, was held in Hannover from 25 September to 2 October 2008.
Photo Formats
4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.